Perspective: Ode To Reading

By Jodi Ritter 2 minutes ago
  • Gaelle Marcel / Unsplash

Reading, how do I love thee? Let me count the ways.

I love thee cozily during a thunderstorm, nestled in and engrossed. I love thee as a 15-minute respite during the workday. I love thee sleepily while sneaking in a couple chapters at night. I love thee thankfully as an afternoon escape and a quiet, life-giving break.

It was Tyrion from A Song of Ice and Fire who said, “A mind needs books like a sword needs a whetstone, if it is to keep its edge.”

Books can expand our minds, foster empathy, bond us, and transport us. Books can help us understand where we’ve been, where we are, and where we want to go.

They enable us to capture history and to learn. They are magical means of expression, imagination, and experience.

Books call our children to our laps and gift us with shared bedtime stories.

They introduce us to characters we can carry with us and remember like old friends. Ones we can pick up and revisit, if we really love them.

Books can take us to fantastical places in which we get lost, and they can also ground us in reality and truth.

They can speak to us in ways that stick with us forever.

Books can change our lives.

I’m Jodi Ritter, and that’s my perspective.

Tags: 
Jodi Ritter
WNIJ Perspectives

Related Content

Perspectives: We Cannot Look Away

By Jodi Ritter Jun 19, 2020
Susan Stephens / WNIJ

Disruption. That is part of the point of current local protests— bringing awareness so that people not affected by racial injustice can no longer look away and ignore it. The time for change is right now.

I believe that, for many people, this call for change is not anti-police, or about hating police— but rather it is to love Black lives. Black Lives Matter is an acknowledgement of the value of Black lives. Of course all lives matter, but right now Black lives are in danger. We are fed up with racial injustice that has persisted for far too long.

Perspective: Things That Are Delightful

By Jodi Ritter Apr 7, 2020
Robert Collins / Unsplash

I recently listened to an episode of the podcast This American Life entitled “The Show of Delights”. The uplifting stories were like a breath of fresh air.

This brings me to the question: what brings you delight?

For me it’s reading, family time, a great cup of coffee.  For my three-year-old son, it’s going to Target, the park, saying funny words (like "blubber"), or climbing anywhere he can.

Kids do stuff because it’s fun. I think as adults we oftentimes neglect to build fun into our day.

Perspective: Don't Be Afraid To Take More Space

By Jodi Ritter Jan 16, 2020
Susan Stephens / WNIJ

You know when you read something powerful, and it just sticks with you? Recently my sister, who teaches yoga, shared this important message: “you deserve to take up space, on and off the mat.”

Perspective: Lessons From My Two-Year-Old

By Jodi Ritter Oct 30, 2019
Conner Baker / Unsplash

One of my roles in life is that of mother. And to be sure, it’s my favorite. I have a two-year-old son, and while I’m perpetually teaching him what I believe are important things for him to know, he in turn teaches me the lessons that are most precious.

First is self-love. As a one year old, he mastered the art of the Little Tikes slide; he would then promptly clap for himself upon reaching the bottom. Shouldn’t we all celebrate our daily successes with such enthusiasm?