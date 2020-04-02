Perspective: The Nature Of Worry

By Chris Fink
  • Annie Spratt / Unsplash


I have a beer bottle cap in the pocket of my spring coat that I worry with my thumb and forefinger. I’m not sure how long the bottle cap has been there. I find it with my fingers, and then I forget about it again. 

 


When I walk the black dog Shady on the limerock Peace Trail my hands go to my pockets. I never see the bottle cap because it doesn’t leave my pocket, but I know what it looks like because I worry it so often these days. I can feel the serrated ridges of the cap, and I rub and rub my thumb along those ridges.  This bottle cap must be wrapped in foil because the top is not smooth, but rough from the foil. I imagine the foil is golden, and as I walk, the pad of my forefinger really works the stubborn golden foil. I can see it perfectly.

Last night on the Peace Trail, walking the black dog in the dark, I took the bottle cap from my pocket, I’m not sure why, and held it in the light of my headlamp. 

What I saw stopped me on the trail. It wasn’t a bottle cap at all. It was an acorn top. A large flattish one, rubbed now to a dull patina. The pad of my thumb fit snugly in the concavity where the acorn had once fit. I must have found the acorn top in the woods, in a different season maybe, and finding it impressive, pocketed it like a kid would. For the rest of my walk my mind reeled with the discovery. Now there is this new thing to worry.

I’m Chris Fink and that’s my perspective.

 

 
Chris Fink
WNIJ Perspectives

