Perspective: Is It Time For A Divorce, America?

By Andrew Nelson 27 minutes ago
  • Chris Angelini / Pixabay

Southern diarist Mary Chestnut wrote the following in the ever-escalating period leading up to the Civil War: “We are divorced North from South, because we hated each other so. If we could only separate politely, and not have a horrid fight for divorce.”

So, here we are in 2021 with a vocal minority of the country numbering in the millions living in a parallel universe not grounded in objective fact and holding a perverted sense of the meaning of “tyranny.” On top of that are a disturbing number of elected officials who are either too cowardly or too stupid to admit the truth to the constituents they represent. 

I have a long-held, albeit fantasy-based solution to our current state that is very anti-union and anti-Lincoln: an amicable divorce. There is plenty of space within the continental United States for this minority to set up their own country made in their own image.

Eligible citizens for this new country would be those who believe the following: the 2020 election was stolen, mask-wearing is a form of tyranny, climate change is a hoax, the environment is to be exploited and not preserved, that anyone who wants to can wield as many assault rifles and carry as much ammunition as their bodies can hold anywhere they want, that all science is subjective in terms of  one’s political beliefs, that all immigrants by definition are lesser human beings, and that being white is automatically better than being a person of color. 

That way, we will all get some peace from the wear and tear of knowing that the other side is so very, very wrong. 

I’m Andrew Nelson, and that’s my Perspective.

Tags: 
Andrew Nelson
WNIJ Perspectives

Related Content

Perspective: A 30-Foot George Washington

By Andrew Nelson Feb 1, 2021
public domain

On July 11, 1864, Lt. General Jubal Early, leading the Second Corp of the Army of Northern Virginia on a desperate raid aimed Washington D.C., sighted the dome of the U.S. Capitol. That raid failed, along with the last best chance for a Confederate flag to fly inside the walls of the Capitol for the next 156 years.

That is until January 6, 2021. That flag, along with any number of other stomach-turning symbols on display that day, is a hard reminder that fascism is still alive and well in these United States.

Perspective: Being A Neighbor

By Andrew Nelson Dec 28, 2020
Pixabay + Pixlr

While my religious beliefs are deeply, deeply suspect to anyone who is a devout practitioner of any one of the world’s religions, there is a profound biblical lesson that should inform the civic behavior for everyone in these fractured United States of America. That lesson comes from the concept of “being a neighbor” from the “Parable of the Good Samaritan.”

Germs and viruses will infect you regardless of your political or religious affiliation. Be a neighbor and wear your mask.

Perspective: The Parable Of The Basketball Game

By Andrew Nelson Nov 22, 2020
Cocoparisienne / Pixabay

The basketball game is set to start. Team B’s coach has his players on the floor, as well as the coach of Team R. The game will be officiated by three veteran, well-qualified and well-respected referees.

Perspective: The United States Of Conspiracy

By Andrew Nelson Oct 19, 2020
Pixabay

Imagine hearing this from 13-year old kid in a junior high classroom: Joe Biden and the Democrats are running a child sex ring for pedophiles. Or, reading a recent letter to the editor in local paper that “QAnon” is a “good” thing. Both are laughable and frightening at the same time. 

Perspective: This Is A Sucker?

By Andrew Nelson Sep 14, 2020
U.S. National Archives

Milt Giese still couldn’t talk about it. I worked with him at an asphalt paving company in the summer 1984. One afternoon I asked him about his experiences in the Army at the end of World War II in Europe. He talked for bit, but then stopped when he got to the part of helping recently liberated concentration camp victims. He teared up and was still unable to speak about that experience almost 40 years later. At 21, I only vaguely understood why. 