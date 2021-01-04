Perspective: Epiphany For A New Year

By Marnie O. Mamminga 43 minutes ago
  • Bill Ingalls / NASA

We came seeking the star.

Just a few of us showing up on the open prairie, our silhouettes backlit by a ruby-rimmed horizon and the deepening hues of a lavender twilight.

This was our last chance to see the Christmas Star, so named because this great conjuncture of Saturn and Jupiter might have been similar to what astronomers say the wisemen witnessed over 2,000 years ago.

As I got out of my car, I glanced over to the family in the van next to me where a grandmother’s faded blue eyes peered out at the night sky in steady, unblinking hope. With binoculars in hand, I wandered out onto the prairie under a half moon, etched like a silver Christmas cookie into the navy-blue sky. 

Suddenly, the first evening star appeared in the southwest, and although it seemed too dim to be the Christmas star, I lifted my binoculars, and Behold! There was a second star right next to it, one brighter than the other, and I knew immediately I had found Jupiter and Saturn snuggled next to each other as though in a starlight embrace. 

As if on cue, a pack of coyotes howled from a nearby woods adding to the magic of the night. Although we couldn’t see each other’s faces in the dark, we strangers shared our joy with one another in scattered whispers of delight as we looked skyward.

In that sacred moment, I sensed I was not the only one praying up to the heavens that this epiphany of light, as it did for the wisemen long ago, might lead us into the New Year with faith and unblinking hope as our guides.

I’m Marnie O. Mamminga and that’s my perspective.

Tags: 
Marnie O. Mamminga
Marnie Mamminga
WNIJ Perspectives

Related Content

Perspective: Reinventing Thanksgiving

By Marnie O. Mamminga Nov 17, 2020
Carolyn V / Unsplash

I’m reinventing Thanksgiving, which is not easy to do.

Especially since this will be our 40th straight year to host Thanksgiving for family and friends.

Ours is a family that loves tradition, and so  across those forty years, we have kept things the same; the same beloved recipes for cranberry sauce, stuffing, and pumpkin pie; the same vintage tablecloth spread across the same  long table; the same gathering in a circle for a prayer of gratitude, where each person present, including children, names a blessing. The same holding of hands and shaking a little love around.

Perspective: Hymn Of My Heart

By Marnie O. Mamminga Oct 12, 2020
Aaron Burden / Unsplash

The sanctuary was silent.

The doors shuttered since March, so I have not been inside our church since. Because of the pandemic, we are worshiping online or outside in an effort to protect each other as well as our community.

Still, I miss it so. I miss the fellowship of prayer, I miss the peaceful sunlight streaming through stained-glass windows, but most of all, I miss the singing.

Our church has indicated we will probably be worshiping outside for a while, so I have come to help gather autumn décor for decorating the parking lot services.

Perspective: Sequoia Wisdom

By Marnie O. Mamminga Sep 7, 2020
Simi Luft / Pixabay

Once upon a time, not so very long ago, I sat alone in a Yosemite forest and wept.

My husband and I had been hiking to a major grove of sequoias and were not more than a mile away, when I could go no farther. With my legs like lead and my heart racing, I knew I had to stop, even though to be so close and yet so far broke my heart.

Reluctantly, I told my husband to go on, and I sat down on a fallen log and let the tears fall.  Self-pity and misery were my sole companions.

At some point, however, alone in that awesome silence and solitude, I looked up.

Perspective: You Can Learn A Lot From A Firefly

By Marnie O. Mamminga Jul 22, 2020

It’s been a long time since I have seen the fireflies in such profusion blinking their love light into the gloaming, but perhaps, I was just not looking.

On this warm damp night, I have wandered out to our back yard to check on the status of the moon. Before I can look up, however, I am surprised and delighted to discover a bevy of floating fireflies greeting me in the darkness.

Perspective: We Need A Hug

By Marnie O. Mamminga Jun 1, 2020
Anastasia Vityukova / Unsplash

It’s the hugs I miss most.

Joyous bear hug greetings, gentle squeezes of love, and lingering arm-wrapped farewells. All have disappeared like a loose kite on the breeze since the coronavirus took over in mid-March. And if you’re a hugger, like I am, then you feel the loss of those sweet embraces from family and friends more than your heavy heart can say.

Because my family and I have adhered to medical pandemic protocol, we have only hugged those who live with us, and lucky for me, at least I have a husband to hug.