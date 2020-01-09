Perspective: Drop Everything And Read!

Frances Jaeger's "Perspective" (January 9, 2020).

My son recently scolded me for the lack of D.E.A.R. in my life. It turns out that his elementary school has a program called Drop Everything And Read, when everyone in his class stops all activities to read for a set period of time. Apparently, I need to do the same.

As a child I was a voracious reader, and while I still read every day, I no longer can dedicate entire afternoons to devouring novels. Fortunately, my son has the luxury to get lost in a book, and I envy his ability to tune everything out, sit on the sofa and read. When I curl up with a book, family members inevitably interrupt with some urgent request that demands my attention. I have yet to understand why seeing me reading has this effect, because it never seems to happen when I am doing some household chore and would welcome the distraction.

As a result, I have become a closet reader. I hide in the bathroom or read in my office with the door closed and the lights out. I stop at the library to snatch thirty uninterrupted minutes between errands. I even let the car engine run in the supermarket parking lot so that I can sneak in a few pages.

Why do the elementary school kids have all the fun? I hereby declare the beginning of adult D.E.A.R. season, so grab a book and read right now!

I’m Frances Jaeger, and that’s my perspective.