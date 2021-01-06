Perspective: Don't Just Reset. Do Something!

By Joseph Flynn 59 minutes ago
  • Jose Antonio Gallego Vazquez / Unsplash

As 2020 closed, millions of Americans rejoiced in the conclusion of what could arguably be one of the worst years in recent history. The nation navigated its way through controversies, challenges, and corruptions -- real and perceived.

Depending on who you are, we either dealt with a pandemic of historic proportions that caused over 300,000 deaths and total disruption to our norms. Or we dealt with the biggest, most complex hoax ever perpetrated on the public.

We either witnessed a repudiation of the most polarizing president in recent history or we are in the midst of historic election fraud and a rigged election. And, either some are attempting a coup to keep that president in office or they are patriots for their efforts.

We either witnessed the importance of the Black Lives Matter movement -- most notably through the murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor -- and the groundswell of new allies and accomplices against systemic racism and White supremacy, or the rejection of Black Lives Matter and the argued reality of systemic racism, some more virulently than others.

The story of 2020 was not a pandemic, nor poisoned politics, nor entrenched racial misunderstanding. Simply, it was the deepening division of the American community. So many of us celebrate the new year as a symbolic reset, as though that is really a thing.

Extolling the move from one year to the next doesn’t solve a thing. It’s a way we escape our collective discord, our vexations about that discord, and our responsibility to unify. After all, even if it is a symbolic reset, there is still a lot of work to do to heal our rifts. So, don’t forget last year; learn from it.

I’m Joe Flynn and that is my perspective.

Tags: 
Joseph Flynn
Joe Flynn
WNIJ Perspectives

Related Content

Perspective: Weakening Democracy

By Joseph Flynn Dec 2, 2020
Dwilliam / Unsplash

Like many of you, I grew up with the mantra the United States is the greatest democracy in the world. But what I never realized is how precariously fragile our democracy is. We've taken this for granted, as we have always comfortably assumed that no one would willfully poison our democratic waters, least of all the president.

Perspective: Voter Rights Make Us Great

By Joseph Flynn Oct 28, 2020
Kari Sullivan / Unsplash

We Americans tend to say that we have the greatest democracy on the planet, but if voter participation is an indicator of greatness, then we are not as model as we think. The Pew Research Center and other sources show the United States ranks 26th in voter participation internationally. That’s not great.

Perspective: Race And Values

By Joseph Flynn Sep 23, 2020
niu.edu

On the night of September 16, a still unknown perpetrator spray painted the “n-word” on the Center for Black Studies at Northern Illinois University. During the subsequent informational town hall, unnamed individuals attempted to sabotage the evening by interrupting speakers, interjecting racial slurs, and posting provocative and deceptive texts, once again hiding in the shadows.

Perspective: What's It Going To Take?

By Joseph Flynn Aug 19, 2020
Susan Stephens / WNIJ

Life during a pandemic is predictably chaotic, as scientists deliver the best available information and elected leaders provide daily infection rates, death counts and contingency plans. That chaos is not helped when there is an incessant stream of misinformation, conspiracy theory and political haggling.

Perspective: Critical Thinking Is Not Hate

By Joseph Flynn Jul 15, 2020
Josh Miller / Unsplash

When I was a child my parents taught me that not telling the whole truth is lying. On July 3rd, President Donald Trump declared that educators are teaching students to hate their own country because critical examinations of history, allegedly, are a web of lies without perspective but with distorted facts.  

 