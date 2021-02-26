Pec Playhouse Theatre Roof Collapses

February’s near-record winter weather took its toll this week on the home of a northern Illinois community theater. Pec Playhouse Theatre in Pecatonica announced Friday that the roof of the auditorium in its building collapsed Wednesday under the weight of accumulated ice and snow. No one was injured.

Along with the roof, most of the auditorium's lighting and heating systems came down into the seating area.

The theater has been closed since the start of the pandemic last spring. Pec’s board said they are working with their insurance company to get a full assessment of the damage. They are also talking with local construction companies on what it will take to rebuild.

The theater is accepting donations towards the rebuilding effort on its website.