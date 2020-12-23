National Study Ranks Illinois Highways At 37th Overall

Illinois highways rank 37th in overall performance and cost effectiveness according to a recent study by the Reason Foundation.

The study, based on 2018 data, says Illinois had a relatively low level of traffic fatalities, particularly in rural areas. It was also relatively cost effective in terms of administrative spending per mile of road. But study author Baruch Feigenbaum said there is room to improve.

“How much it spends to rebuild major roads, build new roads, ranks 42nd. Maintenance disbursements ranks 31st. The pavement condition ranges from okay to below average.”

Furthermore, only Delaware ranked below Illinois when it came to urban traffic congestion.

“The traffic congestion is mostly centered around the Chicago area and that is a challenging one to fix, but there’s some strategies, including new capacity and pricing, that can really move that up a little bit,” Feigenbaum said.

In both Delaware and Illinois, urban commuters spent more than 100 hours per year in congested traffic.