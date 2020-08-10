Monday's Severe Weather Damage Reports

Some damage reports are trickling in from the National Weather Service.

There are reports of multiple trailers blown over by wind and numerous trees down in Forreston, in Ogle County.

Large limbs are down in Rockford, in Winnebago County.

A trained weather spotter reported widespread tree and power line damage across Somonauk in DeKalb County, including 4-6 inch diameter trees snapped at the base.

In Harmon, in Lee County, a trained weather spotter identified branches down and the exterior side of a house that had peeled away.

Multiple trees and power lines are down in DeKalb.

A semi-trailer was blown down over Illinois 251 in LaSalle.

One-inch diameter hail was reported in Boone County this afternoon as the storms passed through.

The National Weather Service reported that a private weather station four miles south of Dixon observed a 92 mph wind gust.