Madigan Asks Handpicked Successor To Resign Two Days After Appointing Him





Just two days after former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan appointed a young replacement to his seat in the General Assembly, Madigan is asking him to step down.

In a statement Tuesday night, Madigan and Chicago Ald. Marty Quinn (13) said they’ve urged new State Rep. Edward Guerra Kodatt to resign, citing a “zero tolerance policy” and unspecified behavior from Kodatt.



“After learning of alleged questionable conduct by Mr. Kodatt, it was suggested that he resign as state representative for the 22nd District,” the statement said. “We are committed to a zero tolerance policy in the workplace.”



Madigan resigned last week from the House seat he’s held for more than 50 years, using his position as Chicago’s 13th Ward Committeeman to select his replacement on Sunday after hearing from 10 candidates in an open forum.



On Monday, Madigan also resigned as chairman of the state Democratic Party.



Kodatt, 26, has worked for Quinn for the pst four years since graduating from Eastern Illinois University, and had done work for Madigan’s political organization on Democratic legislative campaigns.



Other committeemen responsible for choosing Madigan’s replacement backed alternative candidates, but Madigan had 56% of the weighted votes on the 22nd District selection committee to make the appointment on his own.



