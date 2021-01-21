'Little' Museum In Oswego Holds History Of Its Region

After two months, museums across northern Illinois are reopening. This includes the Little White School Museum of Oswego. It is a small building and the color is white, but it represents 68 square miles and features an array of artifacts from that region.

Tina Heidrich is the museum manager. She said their collection continues to grow, even during the pandemic.

"The history just gets richer all of the time," she said. "And for anybody new to the area, or anyone really just interested in exploring, there really is an awful lot that you can experience through that -- and so much applies to larger historical context."

The curated artifacts -- more than 31,000 -- are inside and they tell the community's story from prehistoric times to the present. Heidrich says a couple of the highlights include a butter churn with a hand crank and travel trunks from different parts of the world that were used by early settlers of the Oswego area.

"And for race car enthusiasts," said Heidrich, "we have some flags in our gallery that were used at the start line at the Oswego Dragway."

The building itself is located on the grounds of Heritage Park, on the corner of Polk and Jackson streets in Oswego, just a couple blocks from downtown. Behind the museum, you can tour the Heritage Garden which Heidrich says started as a community endeavor.

"People were encouraged to bring plants from their own gardens and, in essence, make this beautiful community garden," she said. "It has been maintained by the Hilltop Garden Club along with the Oswegoland Park District."

Heidrich added that the gardens are beautiful in any season and there are interpretative signs outside that tell the history of the building and the gardens.

Heidrich says the village situated on the Fox River is a "supportive and caring community."

"We have very deep historical roots but also an eye to the future," she said. "There is plenty to enjoy and explore and the community welcomes you."

If you plan to visit, Heidrich asks that you monitor your health.

"If you're having any symptoms or not feeling well, pick a different day to come and visit -- or visit virtually," she said. "We are asking everyone to be sure to have a masks, but we do have disposable masks here if you forget or need one."

The museum will enforce social distancing and they have hand sanitizer at the door for you to use when coming or going.

"Just use our reservation system or call us with questions so that we can make sure to address anything to make your experience a great one." She added, "We really like to think of the museum as being really visitor-centric and we strive to create an experience that is really welcoming, engaging and unique for anyone who comes through the doors."

There is no charge to visit the museum. To reserve your date, click here. For special requests, email cheidrich@littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org or call the museum at 630-554-4494.