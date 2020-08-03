Jo Daviess Enters Warning Level While Nearly 4,000 People In Region Await Delayed Test Results

Nearly 4,000 people who were tested for COVID-19 at some northern Illinois state-run testing sites are experiencing processing delays. Dr. Sandra Martell is the public health administrator for the Winnebago County Health Department. She said if you were tested between July 12-24 and have not received notification of your results, you may not need to test again.

The first thing is to call the COVID hotline at 815-319-6705. If the state confirms that your test was compromised, seek additional counseling regarding repeat testing. She said, "You may be out of the zone at that point."

Martell also said the number of residents infected with COVID-19 has been creeping up in northern Illinois the past five days. The Illinois Department of Public Health attribute the rise in cases to larger social gatherings. They also point to people who traveled to hotspots like Iowa and Wisconsin. Still, Martell said the numbers aren't all bad.

"The good news," she expressed, "is that our hospital and admission rates continue to be stable."

The state recently announced that Jo Daviess County is now at a "warning level" for COVID. All health departments in northern Illinois are united in expressing concern that the disease will continue to spread if the public does not do its part. That means mask wearing, hand washing and social distancing. They say if you enter a public place and don't see these simple guidelines being followed, leave.