ISP Urges Caution When Driving During The Holidays

The Illinois State Police is reminding residents to be careful as they travel during the holiday season, particularly in case of inclement weather.

Trooper Elizabeth Clausing said preparation can go a long way.

“Check your vehicle tires. Make sure you have necessary emergency equipment if you have a flat tire or your vehicle breaks down, and always allow yourself some extra time to do that preparation before you hit the road.”

She also said preparing an inclement weather kit is a good idea.

“Something simple, it could be just something with jumper cables, road flares, an ice scraper, a blanket, phone charger, water, some very small non-perisshable food items and flashlight. Those things will help you if you find yourself stranded on the side of the road.”

State Police will also be focusing their enforcement measures on what they call the “fatal four” violations. These are speeding, distracted driving, driving under the influence, and not wearing a seat belt.