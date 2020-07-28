Former Rockford TV Anchor, NIU Kicker John Ivanic Has Died

A Northern Illinois University football great and former Rockford TV anchor has died. John Ivanic died Monday in Columbus, Ohio. He was 52.

Ivanic started his TV news career at WREX in Rockford after graduating from NIU, then moved to Columbus, OH for a TV news anchor position. Most recently, he was assistant director for public utilities in Columbus. He was a vocal supporter of his city, but kept his Illinois ties strong as a diehard fan of the Cubs and his alma mater. He is survived by two children and his longtime partner, Jenny Horn.

No cause of death is available at this time. Funeral services are pending.

A highlight video shared on YouTube by NIU Athletics showcases the 1988 football game that earned Ivanic a spot in Huskie history: As the team's kicker, he nailed three field goals and a point after to lead the team to a 19 - 17 win over the Wisconsin Badgers. It was NIU football's first victory over a Big Ten team.