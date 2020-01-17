Durbin, Duckworth Vote For U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement

Both of Illinois’ U.S. senators voted in favor of a new trade deal with Canada and Mexico.



The agreement, known as the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement or USMCA, allows for free trade among the countries.

Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth says the plan is good for farmers, manufacturers, and working people.

"Illinois needs trade to thrive, but our trade policies has to be good for the diverse industries in our economy and the workers that fuel our growth,” Duckworth says. “This final deal is a powerful step in that direction.”

Between poor weather and the trade dispute with China, farmers have had a rough couple years.

Earlier this week, Illinois Farm Bureau President Rich Guebert said the deal is a light at the end of the tunnel.

"USMCA will bring a bright light, a sign of hope to not only Illinois farmers, but American farmers all across this great country,” Guebert said.

Senator Dick Durbin says Illinois is the sixth-ranked state for exports, supporting more than 325,000 jobs.

