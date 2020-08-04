Discovery Center Implements 'Timed-Entry' Play Sessions - Reservations Required

The Discovery Center is a hands-on children's science museum in Rockford. It's adjusting its times and polices to meet the needs of its guests and public health requirements.

Ann Marie Walker is the marketing director for the museum. She said the requirements for guests still include face masks for everyone age six and older, temperature and wellness checks, and social distancing. The biggest thing, she said, is that people need to reserve time online for the play sessions.

"We'll have two-hour play sessions," she explained. "We do that so that we have time in between sessions for thorough cleaning to happen."

Walker also said the hours are staggered so that they can have a staff person assigned to each family or group that comes through the museum.

"That's per our health department so that we can help with social distancing in the museum," she explained. "We're limited to about 40-50 people per session because we need enough staff that can accompany each family throughout the museum."

Walker mentioned that guests who are not able to meet the requirements will be asked to return another day. So far, that hasn't been an issue.

"Most people seem to appreciate the fact that we're taking safety as a high priority and that we're following the science in terms of the importance of hand washing and social distancing and mask requirements."

The timed-entry sessions are from 10:00-noon and 1:00-3:00 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Reservations can be made here.