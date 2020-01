David Jones is a retired Presbyterian (USA) clergyman.

Ordained in 1966, he served churches in Chicago, DeKalb and Des Plaines, Illinois. He was also a short term missionary in South Korea.

He retired in 2005 to Rockford, hometown of his late wife, Linda Huffman. He serves on several church and community boards or committees and makes 2nd 1st Church of Rockford his congregational home.