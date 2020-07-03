Clay County Judge Rules in Favor of Rep. Darren Bailey

A Clay County judge ruled today Governor J-B Pritzker had no authority to issue multiple Executive Orders to keep the State of Illinois locked down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The suit was filed in April by Clay County State Representative Darren Bailey.

Capitol Fax reports the judge declared the governor's executive orders after the first one Pritzker issued to be void. He declined to issue a declaratory judgment. He did grant summary judgment for Bailey.

As to whether this applies anywhere outside Clay County, the Attorney General’s office wasn’t prepared to say one way or another.

The governor's office says it will appeal the ruling and Pritzker continues to urge Illinoisans to practice social distancing, wear a face covering and wash your hands.

