Bustos Says COVID-19 Testing Kit Situation To Improve In Illinois

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos of Illinois says testing capacity for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, is improving. Currently there is a two-to-three day turnaround time for test results. The tests are being carried out by three state labs, commercial and national labs, and several hospitals. Bustos says the quantity of test kits is improving rapidly.

“The governor told me this morning that by Sunday of this week [March 22], we should be near full capacity as far as being able to get all the testing done that we need to.”

All this testing, however, will require specific authorization from a doctor, even at drive-through clinics. A physician could order the test if they think someone meets the criteria for the virus.