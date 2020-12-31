Bill Brady Resigns From Illinois Senate, Leaves Door Open For Another Run

UPDATED 2 p.m. | State Sen. Bill Brady of Bloomington, who ran for governor three times and recently stepped down from a GOP leadership post, has resigned.

Brady said his resignation is effective at the end of Thursday. He did not provide a reason for his resignation.

Brady, who is a real estate agent and developer, announced last month he would not seek another term as the Republican minority leader in the Senate.

"Over the years, our caucus was successful in securing additional funding for our public schools; helping create a tax-credit private school scholarship program for low and middle-income students; standing up against income tax hikes that hurt working families; and working tirelessly to improve our state's crumbling infrastructure," Brady said Thursday.

Brady ran unsuccessfully for governor in 2006, 2010, and 2014. He was the Republican nominee in 2010, losing to Democrat Pat Quinn.

Brady's resignation statement leaves open the door for another run at something. Gov. JB Pritzker is up for re-election in 2022, as is U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth. Both are Democrats.

"I look forward to future avenues that will allow me to serve the people of Illinois," said Brady, an Illinois Wesleyan University graduate.

Brady served in the Illinois House from 1993 to 2001. He's served in the state Senate since 2002. He was re-elected to a four-year term in 2018, when he ran unopposed.

In the next 30 days the Republican county chairs in McLean, Menard, Logan, Tazewell, and Sangamon counties, using weighted votes, will choose someone to complete the rest of Brady's term. The seat will then be on the ballot in 2022.

Brady's 44th Senate District includes parts of Bloomington, Morton, Washington, and Lincoln. The two state representatives who represent those same constituents are Keith Sommer from Morton and Tim Butler of Springfield, both Republicans. Butler is interested in the appointment, Capitol Fax reported.

