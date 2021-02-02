Aurora's Upcoming Gateway Mural Will Display A Sense Of Community

A recent gateway mural project in the city of Aurora sparked a lot of dialogue last year. The nonprofit organization that commissioned the mural used that experience to come up with the theme for another development.

“Aurora Unity” is the title for an upcoming gateway mural that will be located on the near East Side of the city. The exact location will be shared at a later date. People will be able to view it as they approach downtown.

Gina Salamone is chair of the Streetscape committee for Aurora Downtown. She said the first project taught the group about the process for appointing artists.

“We spent a lot of time talking to a lot of artists after that, and getting an idea of how best to go about things,” Salamone explained. “And so, this year -- we're not required as our organization to do RFPs -- but we listened to the artists and that's what they thought was the best process to go through.”

Salamone said the experience showed how the community could come together because artists who didn’t agree with the final decision still helped to complete the artwork.

Area muralists can submit a request for proposal (RFP) to Aurora Downtown by Feb. 12.