The Winnebago County Health Department announced Monday that there are nine new cases of COVID-19 in the area.

No deaths were reported, but there is now a total case count of 2,903. The positivity rate is at 9.7%, meaning less than one in 10 coronavirus tests come back indicating someone is infected.

The Health Department also announced it will list on its website businesses that have been issued orders of closure or validated complaints due to COVID-19.