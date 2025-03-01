Thomas Skuzinski
Tom Skuzinski directs the Institute for the Study of the Environment, Sustainability, and Energy at NIU, which is home to 120 Environmental Studies students who regularly work with community organizations in northern Illinois. He is also an Associate Professor of Public Administration. Tom's background is in law and urban planning, and he is a proud Midwesterner who has called DeKalb home since 2020.
Worried about your carbon footprint? Thomas Skuzinski says try thinking about your civil footprint.