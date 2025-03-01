© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Thomas Skuzinski

Tom Skuzinski directs the Institute for the Study of the Environment, Sustainability, and Energy at NIU, which is home to 120 Environmental Studies students who regularly work with community organizations in northern Illinois. He is also an Associate Professor of Public Administration. Tom's background is in law and urban planning, and he is a proud Midwesterner who has called DeKalb home since 2020.