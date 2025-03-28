Perspective: From carbon footprint to civic footprint

In recent weeks, the federal government has stepped back from its commitment to providing equal access to clean air, water, and land. Sometimes this concept is called "environmental justice." But it has a simpler name: common sense. People should not have to live in polluted places. People should be able to rely on an Environmental Protection Agency for protection of the environment.

I'm lucky to work with inspiring and motivated students who want to be change agents. Part of what I teach them about is the importance of collective action that is not grounded in our identities as consumers. The environmental movements of the 1960s and 1970s weren't about individual green purchases. They focused on organizing boycotts, visible mass mobilization, voting, and using the many other tools of citizenship. In the absence of real activism, we would still be living in a world of choking smog, DDT, lead paint, and burning rivers.

We need to stop thinking about our carbon footprints and start thinking about our civic footprints. Your civic footprint is measured by your involvement in your local government. It's about how you vote. It's about holding your representatives accountable, or lending them your voice in support. It's about giving your time, talent, and treasure to the hundreds of nonprofit advocacy organizations working to stop or slow down the dangerous backsliding we are witnessing. And it's about being well informed enough to educate the people around you.

This might sound like a lot of work, but it isn't. Simply choosing one of these is enough, and when others see you growing your civic footprint they'll be encouraged to grow theirs and join you. This is how movements begin. When the government steps back, the people must step forward.