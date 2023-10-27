Mike Lundgren

Mike has been with WNIJ since the start of 2023. He is a Kishwuakee College and NIU graduate holding degrees in Computer Aided Drafting as well as New Media Technology. Having been born and raised in Northern IL, the voices of NPR could always be heard growing up.

As a co-producer for Sessions from Studio A, Mike says he "feels very much at home" and actually "gets most his new music from Sessions artists." He's also a big fan of Echoes.

When not in the Sessions' Studio, Mike can be found developing audio plug-ins in his home studio, watching Star Trek reruns, or spending quality time with family, especially his dog Boo.