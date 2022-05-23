M. Courtney Hughes is an associate professor of public health and the faculty athletics representative at Northern Illinois University.

Courtney’s academic research focuses on improving health outcomes and quality of life for seriously ill individuals and their caregivers. She also studies how factors such as race, ethnicity, income, and education influence population health.

She holds a doctorate in health services from the University of Washington, a master’s degree in kinesiology from the University of Michigan, and a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Notre Dame, where she was a member of the women’s varsity tennis team.