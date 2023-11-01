Ethan Lee is a podcast creator & producer from Toronto, Canada.

Shortly after graduating in 2021 from the Media Production master’s program at Toronto Metropolitan University, Ethan conducted audience research as the sole consultant for the Aga Khan Museum’s podcast This Being Human, which was used to secure partnerships with PBS and TVOntario. He has worked with Playback Magazine, WEConnect International, and Moody’s Analytics as well.

Ethan is also the creator/producer of the podcast And So, She Left, which received two 2023 Signal Awards (Gold + Listener’s Choice) and was shortlisted for two 2023 International Women’s Podcast Awards.