Dustin Davis

Dustin graduated from NIU in 2002, and has been a member of the DeKalb community for more than 40 years. Having previously worked in media sales, he has built and cultivated many long-time business relationships. As a corporate support representative for Northern Public Radio, he uses those relationships and customer service skills to help support the station. An avid sports fan, he enjoys playing softball, golf and volleyball. And he enjoys giving back to the community, serving on two boards as a volunteer for Tails Humane Society and Sycamore Youth Baseball. He lives in DeKalb with his wife Karly, and three children, Hannah, Kami and Evan.