Christine Lagattolla

As the founder and leader of Kish Kids Outside, Christine brings a lifelong passion for nature and outdoor education. Growing up in Mount Prospect, she developed a deep connection to the outdoors from an early age. Christine's extensive experience in outdoor programming, combined with her academic background in Digital Marketing, Educational Psychology, and Physical Education, drives her commitment to enriching children's lives through nature. As a DeKalb resident since 2005, Christine is dedicated to fostering collaboration, building relationships, and harnessing the power of community commitment to well-being.