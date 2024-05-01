Perspective: Connecting our community with nature

In the rustle of the wind, the gentle flow of a stream, in the melody of birds, and the buzzing of bees, everything in nature is connected.

I believe nature is the key to health and the health of nature mirrors health in humans. A healthy ecosystem has many interactions with diverse plants and animals. To measure health in humans, let’s count interactions with nature as invaluable.

Just 20 minutes a day in nature makes a difference. Shockingly, the average American child spends just 4-7 minutes outside in unstructured play.

Nature promotes well-being in communities by promoting equity across racial, social, and economic barriers.

In the 19th century, Frederick Law Olmstead noticed people in cities were less healthy and developed city parks. He believed “Nature is more than any single form of medication we can use, to establish sound minds in sound bodies, it is the foundation of all wealth.”

When I am outside, I feel whole. Nature is not a vacation or a destination, it is the world outside our doorstep, a journey along the path, the view beyond the horizon, and the earth beneath our feet. Nature evolves, guides, and enlightens us, awakening our senses, emotions, thoughts, and spirits. The importance of spending time outside cannot be overstated.

The nonprofit organization Kish Kids Outside is committed to Connecting Community with Nature. Our children’s outdoor bill of rights aims to guide policy, resources, and programming in DeKalb County through partnerships and advocacy.

On May 2, we are launching our first fundraiser with Give DeKalb County. If you feel that nature matters, please consider supporting and connecting.

My name is Christine Lagattolla, and this has been my perspective.