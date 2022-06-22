Bryce Gray, St. Louis Post-Dispatch
-
When It Rains, Part 1: The Mississippi River basin is getting wetter as climate change brings an era of extreme rain, floodsThe late-July storms that devastated St. Louis and Eastern Kentucky helped showcase the risks wrought by a climate that is growing hotter and wetter –- and more prone to dumping massive rains and flash flooding on communities whose creeks, streams and drainage systems are not equipped to handle such volatile waters. The shifting trends raise urgent questions about society’s readiness to cope.