NIU Summer Literacy Camp

Has your child struggled with reading? We’re recruiting first- through third-grade students to join a cohort of children to attend our summer literacy camp at the Jerry L. Johns Literacy Clinic at NIU. The clinic is forming a cohort of 1st, 2nd, and 3rd-grade students to receive free, in-person reading tutoring.

Under the direction of Dr. David Paige, the reading needs of each child are diagnosed. These results are used to design individualized instruction that meets the child’s specific reading needs.