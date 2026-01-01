NIU Summer Literacy Camp
June 1st through June 24th, 2026
Has your child struggled with reading? We’re recruiting first- through third-grade students to join a cohort of children to attend our summer literacy camp at the Jerry L. Johns Literacy Clinic at NIU. The clinic is forming a cohort of 1st, 2nd, and 3rd-grade students to receive free, in-person reading tutoring.
Under the direction of Dr. David Paige, the reading needs of each child are diagnosed. These results are used to design individualized instruction that meets the child’s specific reading needs.
Camp Logistics
- Location & Time: The literacy camp will take place Monday through Thursday morning from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. at the NIU Wellness Center located at 3100 Sycamore Road, Suite 2003 in DeKalb.
- Schedule: Camp dates are June 1-4, 8-11, 15-18, and 22-24 and parents must provide transportation for their child.
- Commitment: Children are expected to attend each camp session.
Enrollment in this year’s camp is limited so contact Dr. Paige now.Email Dr. Paige to Enroll
Dr. David D. Paige, Director