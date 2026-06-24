EMS worker sentenced to probation in the death of Earl Moore, Jr.

A former ambulance worker who was previously charged with murder has been sentenced to two years of probation and community service.

Peter Cadigan was also sentenced to 180 days in prison, but was given credit for the time served after his arrest.

Cadigan had pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Earl Moore Jr., a 35-year-old Black Springfield man.

Cadigan in and his co-worker, Peggy Finley, were called to transport Moore in December 2022. Moore was having a hallucinatory episode, according to authorities.

An investigation founds the two employees of privately-operated Lifestar EMS strapped Moore face down on a stretcher and restrained him across his back. By the time he arrived at a local hospital, Moore was dead.

The coroner’s report determined the cause of death to be compression and positional asphyxia.

Both Cadigan and Finley had been charged with murder, but Cadigan pleaded guilty to manslaughter this year. Finley’s case continues and she’s expected in court again next month.

