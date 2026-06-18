State Week: Illinois tackles the intoxicating hemp industry

Products containing what is known as Delta-8 are widely available in convenience stores. In some cases, they appear to be marketed to kids. The new law prohibits sales to anyone under 21.

Gov. JB Pritzker sought the changes but ran into a fight from the industry. Illinois lawmakers took action this spring, sending legislation to the governor. But it came on the heels of a new federal ban approved that will take effect this fall.

Our panel also discusses the new state budget, which was signed this week, and how the governor failed to win passage of his plan to change gambling oversight in Illinois. And while the Chicago Bears have dominated headlines with a push for a new stadium, there has been little talk about the Chicago White Sox also seeking a new place to play.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Chicago Sun-Times state government reporter Mitchell Armentrout.