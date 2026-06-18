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State Week: Illinois tackles the intoxicating hemp industry

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIMitchell Armentrout
Published June 18, 2026 at 9:47 AM CDT
State Week 23 logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois

Products containing what is known as Delta-8 are widely available in convenience stores. In some cases, they appear to be marketed to kids. The new law prohibits sales to anyone under 21.

Gov. JB Pritzker sought the changes but ran into a fight from the industry. Illinois lawmakers took action this spring, sending legislation to the governor. But it came on the heels of a new federal ban approved that will take effect this fall.

Our panel also discusses the new state budget, which was signed this week, and how the governor failed to win passage of his plan to change gambling oversight in Illinois. And while the Chicago Bears have dominated headlines with a push for a new stadium, there has been little talk about the Chicago White Sox also seeking a new place to play.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Chicago Sun-Times state government reporter Mitchell Armentrout.

Illinois
Sean Crawford
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Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
See stories by Charles N. Wheeler III
Mitchell Armentrout
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