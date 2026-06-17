Statewide: Older drivers behind the wheel

Everyone wants to stay independent for as long as possible. But what about driving? Even states have different laws when it comes to older drivers.

For many families, it's often the children who must decide to take away the keys. We report on how old is too old to drive?

Also:

* Rock Island Lines with Roald Tweet remembers when a group of women came to the rescue in Meredosia.

* A commentator talks about moving back to her small hometown.

* Rural hospitals could be hit hard by Medicaid cuts and that has health advocates worried.

* An international food aid program is being moved under the authority of the USDA. Frank Morris reports on why that’s been controversial.

* Hope Kirwan has details on pressures facing Community Supported Agriculture.

* A new mother tells her story of the difficulty she faced juggling her career and being a mom.

* Rich Egger reports from western Illinois on the Forgottonia Film Lab.

* This Week in Illinois History remembers the origin of the movie host Svengoolie.

