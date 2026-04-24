Statewide: Vaccine skepticism and infectious diseases

More people are opting out of vaccines despite evidence of their safety and effectiveness. Some are wary of the measles vaccine, which had nearly wiped out the disease. An infectious disease expert joins us to discuss the current situation and answer some listener questions.

Also:

* Extreme weather, from storms to floods to wild temperature swings, is having consequences for farmers.

* Employees at the Rock Island Arsenal are working without contracts. We have a report.

* This Week in Illinois History remembers the first train to cross the Mississippi River.

* A nonprofit, Grow Your Own Illinois, is trying to recruit more people into the teaching profession.

* Dr. Emily Landon with the University of Chicago gives an update on COVID-19, the flu and measles.