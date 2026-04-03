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State Week: The data center debate

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIDilpreet Raju Nikoel Hytrek
Published April 3, 2026 at 12:58 PM CDT
State Week 23 logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois

Data centers are considered the backbone of the internet, providing processing power for technology like AI and cloud computing. But they are also controversial.

While they tout jobs and increased property tax revenue, others warn of environmental concerns and higher utility rates.

On this episode, we discuss data centers and how Illinois lawmakers are considering guardrails for the projects.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler, Illinois Times reporter Dilpreet Raju and Capitol News Illinois reporter Nikoel Hytrek.
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Sean Crawford
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Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
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Dilpreet Raju
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Nikoel Hytrek
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