UIS faculty plan to strike Friday

The University of Illinois Springfield faculty unions have been negotiating with the administration since last spring, but several items, including salaries, remain unresolved.

Members of the tenure and tenure-track faculty, along with a staff union, voted in March to authorize a strike. The unions said four subsequent negotiating sessions, including those with a federal mediator, have made no meaningful progress.

Now, a faculty work stoppage is scheduled to begin on Friday at 9:30 a.m. unless an agreement is reached before that time. A solidarity rally, picketing and a press conference will be held.

According to announcement, faculty union leaders, students and Sen. Doris Turner will appear on the UIS Quad. They are also planning a live stream at https://www.facebook.com/UISUF/.



"It is clear that Chancellor Gooch and this administration have no respect for faculty or our work educating students, so they have given us no choice but to strike," said UIS United Faculty President Dathan Powell, a professor in the Art, Music, and Theatre department. "We didn't want it to come to this, and we worked hard to avoid any disruption to student learning. But during 11 months of bargaining, the Chancellor and her team have made no real movement. “

"We've said all along that our members would not accept the Chancellor's demand for contract take backs, and we cannot accept her proposal for a meager 1% raise. With the skyrocketing prices of groceries, rent, and gas, that is a pay cut and a slap in the face to our hardworking faculty. Chancellor Gooch should be embarrassed: While continually crying poor, she conveniently ignores the fact that she has found the resources to hire more unnecessary, high-paid administrators and give them real raises, but somehow has no money for staff and faculty. It is proof of her misplaced priorities, and it's simply unacceptable. UIS can do better," he said.

UIS has faced severe budget challenges in recent years as enrollment has declined.

Campus leaders this year announced the school could finish with a deficit of nearly $19 million. Certain program reductions and other changes are being considered.

The UIS Administration released a statement after the strike was announced. “We are willing and able to stay at the table as long as possible today to reach an agreement without disruption to our teaching and learning community. The University will continue to offer additional dates and times to meet with the union and is hopeful that the parties can come to an agreement that serves the best interests of our entire university community," it said.

The Administration continued "From the University’s perspective, a strike is not warranted and does not change the fiscal constraints that limit what the University can ultimately provide in a new contract. The University is committed to our students’ academic success and ensuring as little disruption to the educational environment as possible, though some adjustments may need to be made."

UIS also put together an FAQ, including what students can expect, during a strike.

John Miller, president of the University Professionals of Illinois and Membership Secretary for the Illinois Federation of Teachers, said UIS is refusing to bargain in good faith.

“While the Chancellor claims resources are not available to pay fair wages, the U of I system is the only one in the state that is well-funded, and it grows by about $500 million per year,” he said.

“The system has the money to meet the needs at UIS, but their board members are choosing to prioritize resources for the Urbana-Champaign campus, shortchanging students, faculty and staff in Springfield. President Killeen and the Board of Trustees have a responsibility to fix this inequity, and Chancellor Gooch must fulfill her role to advocate for the resources UIS needs and deserves."

Students have been told to go to class unless directed otherwise. Not all faculty are part of the strike.

