A 'wild' new name is coming for Severson Dells Nature Center

Wild Roots Nature Center will be the future name of Severson Dells Nature Center.

Leaders say the name better reflects the growing organization, which now operates the nature center at Severson Dells Forest Preserve and a future preserve at the former Elliot Golf Course.

According to a news release, the name change takes effect July 1, 2026.

The organization will officially be known as Wild Roots Nature Center. The sites will be called Wild Roots Nature Center at Severson Dells, the location off Montague Road, and Wild Roots Nature Center at Prairie’s Edge, the site of the former Elliot Golf Course.

Severson Dells Forest Preserve will retain its name.

WNIJ's Jenna Dooley contributed to this report.

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