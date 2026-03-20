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State Week: Primary election recap

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIRick Pearson
Published March 20, 2026 at 12:27 PM CDT
State Week 23 logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois

Primary contests for U.S. Senate, governor, comptroller and more were decided this week. In a bruising Democratic race to replace retiring Sen. Dick Durbin, a lot of money was spent on a lot of negative ads.

Republicans chose Darren Bailey as their nominee for governor, setting up a rematch from 2022 with Gov. JB Pritzker. We'll break down what happened and what it means for the general elections this fall.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Chicago Tribune Chief Political Writer Rick Pearson.

Illinois
Sean Crawford
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Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
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Rick Pearson
See stories by Rick Pearson