Juliana Stratton wins Democratic primary for U.S. Senate

Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton has won the competitive Democratic primary race to replace U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin on the heels of a late campaign surge and millions in support from longtime running-mate Gov. JB Pritzker.

Stratton’s momentum was enough to overcome an astounding $29 million that Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi spent on campaign ads.

It began with a commanding debate performance in January and was amplified by ads in the final weeks of the campaign. Stratton outperformed Krishnamoorthi in the Metro East region, Sangamon County, Chicago and some suburbs of Cook County — which took away any lead the congressman had in collar counties.

Stratton led Krishnamoorthi 39.4% to 33.6% with 80% of votes counted. U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly was running in third with 18.5%. Krishnamoorthi conceded about 9:30 p.m.

This story will be updated.