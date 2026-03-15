Spring storm and then blizzard-like conditions on their way to Central Illinois

Much of Central Illinois is in for a one-two punch on Sunday into Monday — a spring storm followed by what could be blizzard-like conditions.

A line of severe storms is expected to develop along a strong cold front and move across Central Illinois from 3 to 9 p.m. Sunday, with some morning storms possible, according to the National Weather Service. Hail is a concern, and widespread wind damage and a few embedded tornadoes will be the main threat in the afternoon.

Bloomington-Normal and Greater Peoria are at a Slight risk of severe weather, a Level 2 on a 1-to-5 scale.

Rain will change to snow late Sunday and early overnight and continue into early Monday afternoon. Between 1 and 3 inches of snow is forecast in Bloomington-Normal and Peoria, with areas of blowing snow overnight into Monday. This could create travel hazards for the Monday morning commute, especially from Interstate 55 northwest.

A wind advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Bitter cold wind chills of 5 below to 5 above are expected late Sunday into Monday morning.