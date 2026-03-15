© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Spring storm and then blizzard-like conditions on their way to Central Illinois

WGLT | By Ryan Denham
Published March 15, 2026 at 9:35 AM CDT
Up to 3 inches of snow is expected in the Bloomington-Normal and Peoria areas
National Weather Service
/
Courtesy
Up to 3 inches of snow is expected in the Bloomington-Normal and Peoria areas from Sunday night to Monday night. Here's the forecast as of early Sunday morning.

Much of Central Illinois is in for a one-two punch on Sunday into Monday — a spring storm followed by what could be blizzard-like conditions.

A line of severe storms is expected to develop along a strong cold front and move across Central Illinois from 3 to 9 p.m. Sunday, with some morning storms possible, according to the National Weather Service. Hail is a concern, and widespread wind damage and a few embedded tornadoes will be the main threat in the afternoon.

Bloomington-Normal and Greater Peoria are at a Slight risk of severe weather, a Level 2 on a 1-to-5 scale.

Rain will change to snow late Sunday and early overnight and continue into early Monday afternoon. Between 1 and 3 inches of snow is forecast in Bloomington-Normal and Peoria, with areas of blowing snow overnight into Monday. This could create travel hazards for the Monday morning commute, especially from Interstate 55 northwest.

A wind advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Bitter cold wind chills of 5 below to 5 above are expected late Sunday into Monday morning.
Illinois
Ryan Denham
Ryan is an award-winning journalist and digital strategist. He joined WGLT full-time in 2017 as Digital Content Director and became interim Content Director in 2025.
See stories by Ryan Denham