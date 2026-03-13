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State Week: A look at key primary races

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIPatrick Pfingsten
Published March 13, 2026 at 12:42 PM CDT
State Week 23 logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois

Tuesday is primary election day in Illinois. Voters will decide the nominees for an open U.S. Senate seat and which Republican will take on J.B. Pritzker in the governor's race this fall. Also, there's a competitive four-way Democratic primary for comptroller.

Our panel looks at the contests, some of the negative attacks and money being spent.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Patrick Pfingsten, WMAY radio host and author of The Illinoize political newsletter.

Illinois
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
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Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
See stories by Charles N. Wheeler III
Patrick Pfingsten
Patrick Pfingsten authors The Illinoize political newsletter. He's also an on-air host at WMAY Radio in Springfield.
See stories by Patrick Pfingsten