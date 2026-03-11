Sycamore swears in new interim fire chief

Mike Thomas has been sworn in as the Interim Fire Chief for Sycamore. He previously served as a Fire Chief in DeKalb.

He succeeds previous Sycamore Fire Chief Bart Gilmore who had been in the role since 2023.

The City of Sycamore recently issued a statement outlining new objectives for the department.

At the beginning of the year, the City outlined several objectives for 2026, including reviewing Fire Department staffing models, evaluating deployment strategies, and developing a plan to expand EMS and fire response capacity. These objectives were identified as the next phase of planning following completion of the new fire station.

This planning work has been underway for some time and reflects the City’s commitment to evaluating emergency services using objective data and long-term operational planning.

The City also began labor negotiations with the Fire Department union in mid-2025, and part of those discussions included development of a staffing plan and evaluation of long-term operational needs.

As part of this ongoing work, the City has asked retired DeKalb Fire Chief Mike Thomas to assist in reviewing operations and helping evaluate future staffing needs. This effort will also build upon the Fire Department’s 2015 strategic plan, which outlined long-term considerations such as staffing, a ladder truck, and future facilities.

His experience will help ensure that any future decisions regarding staffing, equipment, or facilities are based on objective operational data, professional standards, and responsible financial planning.

The City also has full confidence in the professionalism, training, and command structure of the Sycamore Fire Department. Our firefighters continue to provide reliable fire and EMS emergency services to the community every day.

