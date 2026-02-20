© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
State Week: The governor's budget plan

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIBen Szalinski
Published February 20, 2026 at 12:13 PM CST
Gov. JB Pritzker delivered a combined state of the state and budget address to lawmakers this week. The governor's spending plan calls for only a small increase in discretionary spending. it received a muted response, even from Democrats.

Pritzker also pitched other ideas, including one aimed at affordable housing, and a tax on social media companies.

Also, the Chicago Bears appeared to call an audible when it comes to getting a new stadium. After an Indiana committee approved a stadium authority measure, the team indicated it is focused on building a new home field in Hammond. What does that mean for efforts to keep the Bears in Illinois?

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Capitol News Illinois reporter Ben Szalinski.

Sean Crawford
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
Ben Szalinski
Ben joined CNI in November 2024 as a Statehouse reporter covering the General Assembly from Springfield and other events happening around state government. He previously covered Illinois government for The Daily Line following time in McHenry County with the Northwest Herald. Ben is also a graduate of the University of Illinois Springfield PAR program. He is a lifelong Illinois resident and is originally from Mundelein.
