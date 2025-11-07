A Crystal Lake teacher's adventure across Illinois | Teachers' Lounge podcast

On a new Teachers' Lounge, it’s my conversation with Bob Chikos! He’s a special education teacher at Crystal Lake Central High School in Crystal Lake, Illinois.

In that role, he gets to teach a little bit of everything from math to English and, like most special ed teachers -- he has the advantage of getting to know students and their families over multiple years and multiple classes.

Bob’s also been involved in education policy at the state level with Teach Plus and Advance Illinois where he's worked on reports about the teacher pipeline and school psychologist shortages.

And, at the end of our conversation, we talk about Bob’s recent adventure that took him all the way around Illinois!

Bob Chikos

