Northern Illinois volunteers are recognized for their contributions to conservation

Eleven individuals and organizations have been recognized for their contributions to conservation on behalf of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Mike Toohey was recognized for his contributions at Starved Rock State Park.

"Giving your own time, which is the big thing we have," Toohey told WNIJ. "It's not writing a check. It's giving of your own time. It's very rewarding and gratifying just in and of itself."

Toohey works in the bookstore and at the front desk at the Starved Rock Visitor Center. He also serves on the Starved Rock Foundation board.

Other northern Illinois volunteers recognized this year:

Franklin Creek Conservation Association, Franklin Grove

The Franklin Creek Conservation Association was formed in 1981 to help care for the Franklin Creek State Natural Area in Lee County. The FCCA was the first volunteer association in the state to improve idle state-owned land for park and natural area purposes. In the 1990s, volunteers helped raise money for a functioning 1847 reconstructed grist mill, which the FCCA operates on behalf of IDNR. The FCCA has taken on multiple large-scale restoration and maintenance projects at the site.

Rock River Trail and Horseman Association, Dixon

The Rock River Trail and Horseman Association has been instrumental in developing key amenities at the Franklin Creek State Natural Area in Lee County, including an equestrian arena, announcer’s stand, trail system and campground. Members work with IDNR site staff to maintain and restore these facilities. They clear trails, remove storm debris, help with trail restoration and more.

