Former Gov. Jim Edgar to lie in state at the Illinois Capitol

Services have been scheduled for former Illinois Gov. Jim Edgar. The two-term Republican died Sunday after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 79.

Edgar will lie in state Friday at the statehouse rotunda. Visitors will be able to pay respects from 3:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A memorial book will be available for signing.

A memorial service is set for Saturday at 11 a.m. at Central Baptist Church in Springfield. The service will be live streamed.

Tributes from all sides of the political spectrum have poured in for Edgar, who was known for working in a bipartisan manner to solve problems.

Edgar served as governor from 1991-1999. He had was also elected to two terms as Illinois Secretary of State.

He spearheaded the Edgar Fellows program, which brings together emerging leaders from all parts of Illinois to foster the statesmanship that will address major challenges across regional, partisan, and ethnic lines.