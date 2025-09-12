© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
State Week: The blitz begins

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIHeather CheroneSophie Sherry
Published September 12, 2025 at 12:01 PM CDT
State Week 23 logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois

Operation Midway Blitz, the anticipated immigration enforcement effort in Chicago, kicked off this week. But there are few details being released about those detained and arrested. We get a view from the ground.

Meanwhile, President Trump appeared to move away from the idea of putting National Guard troops on the city's streets to deter crime.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler, WTTW Senior Political Reporter Heather Cherone and Chicago Sun-Times Public Safety Reporter Sophie Sherry.

Illinois
Sean Crawford
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
Heather Cherone
Sophie Sherry
