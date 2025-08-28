Statewide: A fairer approach to redistricting?
While redistricting is in the headlines now, a bipartisan effort is underway to change how Illinois draws legislative districts. Supporters say it would bring a fairer approach that would better represent the state's population. But it has major hurdles to clear.
Also:
* What does the law say about President Trump's threats to send troops to Chicago to deal with crime? Would it be constitutional?
* Former Education Secretary Arne Duncan discusses the possibility of the military on Chicago's streets. Duncan runs an anti-violence program.
* Peter Medlin reports on funding increases in the Monetary Award Program since the state's budget impasse a decade ago.
* Harvest Public Media travels to three state fairs in the Midwest and brings us an audio postcard.
* Rich Egger reports on potential changes coming to Western Illinois University.
* Charlie Schlenker talks with former GOP Congressman Ray LaHood about an effort to change the redistricting process in Illinois.
* Member station WBEZ tracks down an old book in Chicago's Public Library.
* Maureen McKinney talks with University of Illinois Professor Charee Thompson about research that shows women often have difficulty communicating with health care providers.
* Ryan Denham reports a central Illinois attorney has been sanctioned after filing a brief partially written by artificial intelligence and what it shows about the positives and negatives of A.I. in the access to justice.