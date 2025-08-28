Statewide: A fairer approach to redistricting?

While redistricting is in the headlines now, a bipartisan effort is underway to change how Illinois draws legislative districts. Supporters say it would bring a fairer approach that would better represent the state's population. But it has major hurdles to clear.

* What does the law say about President Trump's threats to send troops to Chicago to deal with crime? Would it be constitutional?

* Former Education Secretary Arne Duncan discusses the possibility of the military on Chicago's streets. Duncan runs an anti-violence program.

* Peter Medlin reports on funding increases in the Monetary Award Program since the state's budget impasse a decade ago.

Brian Mackey/Illinois Public Media Leann Hall poses for a picture with Mike, the Oxford sheep she's showing at the Illinois State Fair. Mike was not interested in baaing for the radio. "He's generally the strong, silent type," Hall said.

* Harvest Public Media travels to three state fairs in the Midwest and brings us an audio postcard.

* Rich Egger reports on potential changes coming to Western Illinois University.

* Charlie Schlenker talks with former GOP Congressman Ray LaHood about an effort to change the redistricting process in Illinois.

* Member station WBEZ tracks down an old book in Chicago's Public Library.

* Maureen McKinney talks with University of Illinois Professor Charee Thompson about research that shows women often have difficulty communicating with health care providers.

* Ryan Denham reports a central Illinois attorney has been sanctioned after filing a brief partially written by artificial intelligence and what it shows about the positives and negatives of A.I. in the access to justice.